Josh Taylor defeats Ohara Davies to win WBC Silver title

Josh Taylor is the new WBC Silver super lightweight champion after stopping Ohara Davies in the seventh round in their grudge bout at a raucous Braehead Arena last night.

Edinburgh’s Taylor also retained his Commonwealth belt in what was his tenth win of his professional career.

Much had been made in the run-up to the duel that had been billed ‘Bad Blood’ due to the persistent name-calling over social media these past few months.

But, when the talking stopped, it was Taylor who was the far more productive throughout and the 26-year-old got the stoppage from referee Howard Foster in the seventh round in what is the biggest victory of his short professional career.