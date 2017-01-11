Date fixed for Ricky Burns’ world title unification fight

Ricky Burns’ fight against the unbeaten Namibian Julius Indongo in a WBA and IBF light-welterweight unification clash at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro has been confirmed for 15 April.

Burns (41-5-1, 14 KOs) became Scotland’s first three-weight world champion when he claimed the vacant WBA title with an eighth-round stoppage of Michele di Rocco at the same venue last May and successfully defended his belt with a unanimous points victory over Kiryl Relikh in October.

The Coatbridge fighter had then hoped to secure a lucrative fight against charismatic American Adrien Broner in Las Vegas, but will now take on dangerous puncher Indongo.

Indongo (21-0, 11 KOs) shocked the boxing world in December when claimed the IBF title from previously-unbeaten Russian Eduard Troyanovsky with a 40-second first-round knockout in Moscow, but Burns is relishing the challenge.

“It’s a huge fight in the division and the kind of fight I need to be involved in at this stage of my career,” Burns said. “There were other names talked about, but I wanted the toughest, most dangerous fight out there. Indongo with his two belts was that man.

“He is a big, tall, rangy, southpaw, but bring it on. I have no fear of anyone and it is only the massive fights for me now.

“Fighting in Glasgow is special for me. The crowd at the SSE Hydro has been electric the last two occasions and I expect it to be no different this time round.

“Their support means the world to me, the crowd has always behind me and I want to put in a big performance for them again.”

Indongo has no problem with the prospect of facing another hostile reception away from home in a fight which will only be his second outside Namibia.

“It’s an absolute honour for me to fight Ricky, who I regard as an accomplished champion,” Indongo said.

“I respect what he has achieved so far, but I’m going to Scotland to rob him of his belt. I know it won’t be easy, but I’m comforted by the fact that I have a good team and passionate Namibian fans, and I have every intention of making them smile and unifying the division on 15 April.”