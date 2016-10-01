Appeal to raise money for family of boxer Mike Towell nears £20,000

An appeal to raise money for the family of Scottish boxer Mike Towell who died following a televised bout is nearing its £20,000 target as the sport faces questions over safety.

Former World Champion boxer Ricky Hatton set up the fundraiser for Towell’s partner, Chloe Ross, and young son, Rocco.

A “heartbroken” Ms Ross spoke of her loss and said Towell, from Dundee, had been suffering from headaches in the weeks before Thursday’s fight as politician and doctors questioned the safety of the sport.

The boxer’s management team said they were not aware of any headache complaints.

Read more: Tragic boxer’s team ‘not aware of headaches’

The 25-year-old welterweight, known as Iron Mike Towell, was stretchered from the ring after a fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in a St Andrew’s Sporting Club fight in Glasgow.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, diagnosed with severe bleeding and swelling to his brain and died shortly after 11pm on Friday, 12 hours after being taken off life support.

The eliminator for the British welterweight title at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, was being broadcast on STV Glasgow when Towell was fatally injured.

Evans is yet to comment on his opponent’s death, but described Towell as a “true warrior” in a statement issued after he was taken to hospital.

He said: “I never wanted to see my opponent being stretchered out of the ring. Who would ever want that sight? That was so hard for his family and my heart goes out to them.”

On the JustGiving page he set up, Hatton wrote: “Mike Towell lost his life doing either what he loved or looking after his family - or both.

“A young boy and partner are left behind let’s make sure they are looked after. Give what you can. Let’s see if we can smash the £20,000.”

Within hours, donations had passed £18,000.

The British Boxing Board of Control, the sport’s governing body and licensing authority, is yet to comment.