Zoey Clark looking good for London

Zoey Clark threw herself firmly into the mix for a world championship debut this summer by rocketing to the top of the British 400 metres rankings in Geneva.

The 22-year-old Aberdonian slashed almost three-quarters of a second off her personal best to take victory at the Caillet Memorial meeting in 51.84 secs, inside the qualifying mark for London 2017, with fellow Scot Kirsten McAslan winning the B race in 52.90.

“I half expected it,” said Clark. “I thought I had it in me because I’ve had a good start to the season and I’ve been getting decent times over my last few races when I’ve ended up far in front. Whereas here, I knew I’d get pushed to the line and that worked out.”

Jade MacLaren set a lifetime best of 2:06.37 to take second in the 800m, one spot ahead of Emily Dudgeon. But Jack Lawrie missed out on his chase for a qualifying mark for the European Under-23 Championships after fading to sixth in the 400m hurdles.

Elsewhere, Beth Potter came 14th in the New York Mini 10k in 34 minutes as London Marathon winner Mary Keitany took the spoils. “It was hilly,” said the UK 10,000m champion. “And I was too ambitious at the start.”

Sarah Inglis will chase the Commonwealth Games 5,000m qualifying standard in Portland today.

Scottish prospect Josh Kerr underlined his huge potential by taking the American collegiate 1,500m title in Oregon.

The 19-year-old from Edinburgh, competing for the University of New Mexico, held his nerve on the final lap to win in 3:43.03 with fellow Scot Neil Gourley fifth.

And it completed a double for the European junior champion who landed the indoor crown in March.