Wheelchair sprinter Sam Kinghorn has eyes on the marathon

Legends Sir Mo Farah and Usain Bolt will end their glittering track careers at the world championships in London next month, with the former switching his attention to the marathon.

The prospect of the Jamaican doing the same would be utterly incredible and yet, for Scottish wheelchair sprinter Samantha Kinghorn, making the leap from the shortest distance on the track to the ultimate endurance test on the road is one she hopes to make.

The 21-year-old is currently focused on the upcoming World Para Athletics championships at the London Olympic Stadium, which get under way on Friday, in which she will race the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m in the T53 class.

Now a world record holder in her favourite 200m distance, which yielded a bronze medal at the world championships in Doha two years ago, Kinghorn has been frustrated by the fact that this distance does not feature on the Paralympic or Commonwealth Games programme.

On Australia’s Gold Coast next year Kinghorn will do the 1,500m, which is at the extreme end of her current comfort zone and a distance she raced at Glasgow 2014, but also plans a crack at the marathon.

“I’ve qualified for the 1,500. I got the qualifying Commonwealth standard in Switzerland.

“I’m doing my first marathon in Chicago in October. I had it in my head that a marathon was 24 miles until a couple of months ago when someone broke it to me that it was 26. Those last two miles will really hurt now.

“I wouldn’t exactly say I was looking forward to it but it will be another challenge. I’ve done a 10k race before and was absolutely shattered, so adding another 20 miles on to that is scary. I have done up to 19 miles in training though, so I know I can do it but to get the qualifying time for the Commonwealths it’s not just a case of doing it but doing it fast.

“But I will give it a shot. Any chance there is to compete in a Scotland vest I’m willing to give a crack.”

Right now, though, it’s all about London and Kinghorn’s current form suggests this could well be the breakthrough championships at global senior level. That 200 world record of 28.67 came in Arizona in May and she has set new European marks in the 100, 400 and 800.

For Kinghorn it will be an opportunity to draw on the experience she gained at the Rio Paralympics last summer, when she finished fifth in the 100m final and was unfortunately disqualified in the 400m final.

“I think the biggest thing I learned was to be confident and know that I can race against these girls.

“I’ve always been a bit scared that I’m not as good as them. I know that I’m the youngest and don’t have as much experience as the girls but I’m not as daunted by that now. I’ve been going against them in Arizona and Switzerland and beating them so that has given me a great boost and helped me believe in myself.

“The 200 is not in the paralympics so it’s great that it’s going to be in the worlds. It’s always been my favourite event but I’ve not got to do it on a really big stage and show what I can do.”

Kinghorn has raced on that iconic track before at an Anniversary Games, but yet again she was forced to go up to 1,500m to get a taste of it.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “I watched London 2012 and it was so amazing. I said then that I really want to get on that track. I got my GB kit the other week and it was so exciting to think it’s going to happen now.”

Kinghorn will again be rooming with her great friend Hannah Cockroft, the five-time Paralympic gold medallist in the T34 sprint class.

“It’s great because she’s been there and done it all so when I’m nervous she always has the right things to say to me,” said Kinghorn. “Or we just turn the music up and sing away to ourselves.”

Kinghorn has made the move from the family farm in the Borders to the big city recently and is loving living and training in Glasgow. “It’s certainly different than the Borders but I’m enjoying it,” she said. “We’ve got a good training group, there’s actually a few young boys who are starting to push me hard and beat me sometimes but that’s what I need. It’s good to be chasing sometimes as that helps me get faster.

“Dad always makes sure I lamb one sheep a year and I managed to do that again then helped out with the clipping the other week.

“I’ll always be a Borders girl and go back as I just love the country. But I’m enjoying being able to go out and do things a lot easier. Things are a lot more accessible in the city.”

Kinghorn has conquered Europe but knows that these world events bring in formidable American, Chinese and Australian opposition and she won’t set any podium goals.

“You can get ahead of yourself if you start thinking about medals,” she reasoned. “My mindset right now is just looking to get to the final in all four events, then you know on the day that anything can happen. I’m aiming to be there in the mix and maybe have the others fearing me this time.”

Paralympic champion Libby Clegg is injured unfortunately but there are other female Scottish prospects such as T35 sprinter Maria Lyle, discus thrower Jo Butterfield and T44 sprinter and long jumper Stef Reid.

“It’s going to be another great showcase for our sport,” said Kinghorn. “I think the awareness and the appreciation has really grown over the years. We train just as hard as anyone and deserve to be on the telly and watched. I’m excited for that screaming crowd.”