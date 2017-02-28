Team GB’s Erin wins at National Cross Country Championships

February has been a memorable month for Eastwood High School’s Erin Wallace. Firstly, she was a double winner and a record breaker at the Rotary International Scottish Schools’ Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

On Sunday, she won the Under-17 title at Lindsays National Cross Country Championships.

It was another accolade for the talIented all rounder. The Giffnock Athletic Club member has already represented Team GB in triathlon.

At the Emirates, St Columba’s School’s Jade Hutchison was a double record-breaker.

The talented sprinter was competing in the under-16 section and she clocked 7.74 secs in the 60m and 25.21 secs in the 200m.

Erin broke two records last year and she again completed an 800m/1500m double in the over-16 category. Her 4:25.04 over the longer distance was a new record and she won the shorter event in 2:12.38.

Lucy Davison was another double winner, in the shot putt and the long jump in the under-16s. The Morrison’s Academy pupil’s throw of 12.31m was a new record.

The final record came from another of the under-16 girls. Katie Sharkey (St Modan’s High School) cleared the 60m hurdles in an impressive 9.05 secs.

Two lads also completed double victories. Hamish Armitt (Mearns Castle High School) won the 800m and 1500m atunder-16, while Max Leslie (Musselburgh Grammar) won the 200m and 400m in the same age-group.

Scottish Schools’ Indoor Championships

Winners

Girls Under 16: 60m: Jade Hutchison (St Columba’s School) 7.74; 60m hurdles: Katie Sharkey (St Modan’s High School) 9.05 ;200m: Hutchison 25.21; 300m: Emily Miller (Greenfaulds High School) 40.79; 800m: Nuala McCheyne (Dunoon Grammar School) 2:17.34; 1500m: Lily Heggarty Evans (Kelvinside Academy) 4:42.80. high jump: Nicole Proudfoot (Annan Academy) 1.60m; long jump: Lucy Davison (Morrison’s Academy) 5.46m; pole vault: Cara McCauley (Bearsden Academy) 2.60m; shot putt: Davison 12.31m.

Over 16: 60m: Madeleine Simcock (Aboyne Academy) 7.70; 60m hurdles: Jade Henry (Bearsden Academy) 8.84; 200m: Lauren Greig (Glasgow School of Sport) 25.08. 300m: Sophie Haldane (Shawlands Academy) 41.43.; 800m: Erin Wallace (Eastwood High School) 2:12.38; 1500m: Wallace 4:25.04; high jump: Claire McGarvey (Banchory Academy) 1.68m; long jump: Alex Burns (Hermitage Academy) 5.64m; pole vault: Alana Dunsmore (Woodmill High School) 2.80m; shot putt: Shona Crossan (St Andrew’s School) 12.50m.

Boys Under 16: 60m: Jack Guthie (Chryston High School) 7.26; 60m hurdles: Alexander Mackay (Dingwall Academy) 8.73; 200m: Max Leslie (Musselburgh Grammar School) 22.90; 400m: Leslie 51.60; 800m: Hamish Armitt (Mearns Castle High School) 2:06.34; 1500m: Armitt 4:10.70; high jump: Jamie Tobin (St Maurice’s High School) 1.80m; long jump: Scott Brindley (Garnock Academy) 6.11m; pole vault: Finlay Walker (Grange Academy) 3.75m; shot putt: Finbar Dunne (Oban High School) 13.70m.

Over 16: 60m: Greg Kelly (Duncanrig Secondary School) 7.04; 60m hurdles: Taylor Roy (Beath High School) 8.24; 200m: Fraser Angus (Prestwick Academy) 21.90; 400m: Calum Henderson (Stewart’s Melville College) 50.65 ; 800m: Cameron Steven (Dunbar Grammar School) 1:53.27; 1500m: Adam Scott (Balwearie High School) 4:04.10; high jump: Opeoluwa Ajanaku (Glenalmond College) 1.90m; long jump: Henry Clarkson (Merchston Castle School) 7.07m; pole vault: Andrew McFarlane (Home Schooled) 4.15m; shot putt: Ben Wightman (Perth High School) 14.93m