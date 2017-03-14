Scottish Schools Cross Country title seals Lily’s double

Kelvinside Academy’s Lily Evans Haggerty made it an amazing few weeks by winning the Group C title at the Scottish Schools’ Cross Country Championships at Livingston.

The Senior two pupil is only 13, but she is excelling in athletics in the Under-15 category. In recent weeks, she also won the 1,500m Indoor National title at the Emirates Arena, setting a new Scottish record of 4:36:9. It is currently the fastest time run in the UK this year for her age.

George Heriot’s had two victors at the cross country – Harry Henriksen in Group C and Freddie Carcas in the senior Group A.

Anna McFadyen (Forres Academy) won the girls’ senior championship, and she is another who is enjoying a super 2017.

At the end of last year, the 17-year-old was presented with the Heather Stanning Award for intermediate sportswomen at the sportMoray ceremony in Elgin. Stanning, the double Olympic gold medalist, presented the accolade for a female sports person who has achieved excellence at regional, national or international level.

It was created after her first Olympic victory in the women’s rowing pairs, in London in 2012, with Helen Glover. The pair then repeated the feat at the Rio Games last summer.

Last year, Anna represented the north district in the Scottish Inter-Area Championships and won the under-17 Scottish cross country title. At the British Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships, the Forres Harrier finished in fourth place.

“I train three times a week with Forres Harriers, and twice more on my own,” she said. “I was delighted to win the Heather Stanning award – it’s great to be recognised, especially against such good competition.

“I would like to continue with my running when I go to university, and hope to represent Scotland again and to keep being competitive at a national level.”