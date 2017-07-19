Scottish runner Laura Muir ‘likely’ to miss 2018 Commonwealth Games

Runner Laura Muir is set to skip next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia to focus on her veterinary medicine degree.

The event will take place in April 2018 to avoid the Australian summer heat.

Muir admitted yesterday that meant her participation was highly unlikely.

“I think it’s not going to be possible,” she said. “My course runs to the end of April and then I have exams in May so no, I don’t think so.”

Muir is currently focusing on her 1,500m-5,000m double bid at next month’s World Athletics Championship at the London Olympic Stadium.

She is continuing her training while studying veterinary medicine at the University of Glasgow.

The Scot, who won her first two major titles at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade earlier in the year, is viewed as one of the top medal prospects in the Great Britain team.

Muir is confident she can be a medal contender in both events.

“I think I’ve shown I’ve got the ability to do both and the timetable works really well in London to do the two events,” she said.

The 24-year-old from Milnathort is targeting the 1,500m-5,000m double and if she can succeed it would go down as one of the great achievements in Scottish athletics history.