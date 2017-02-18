Scot Laura Muir breaks 1000m indoor British record

Kelly Holmes’ indoor British record over 1000m was broken by Laura Muir at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix this afternoon.

Muir won the race in 2min 31.93sec, missing out on the world record by just over a second, breaking a national record which was in place for 13 years.

The 23-year-old followed Sally Meadows who set the pace before attacking the last lap with the crowd roaring her on. As she pushed down the home straight it became evident that the national record was going to be broken but Maria Mutola’s time of 2min 30.94sec was just out of sight.

The indoor 1000m is rarely run but Muir took more than a second of Holmes’ 2min 32.96sec record which stood since 2004. Muir, from Milnathort, adds the accolade to her European indoor 3,000m and British indoor 5,000m records.

She is favourite for both the 1500m and 3000, at the European Indoor Championships next month, with the World Championships later this year.