One-two success for Priorsford in road relays

Two years ago, Priorsford Primary School won the primary seven girls’ and the primary six boys’ titles at the Scottish Primary Schools’ Road Relays.

Back at the Grangemouth event this year, the Peebles school achieved a great one-two in the primary seven girls.

Emily Carrick-Anderson – the niece of former Olympic skier Emma Carrick-Anderson – Esme Minto and Holly Hobbs won the cup for the A team and the B team of Christina McGorim, Riana Keen and Carla Latto were not far behind in second place.

Richard Edge, the school physical education teacher, is in charge of the running club, and the enthusiasm oozed from his young charges.

“We run round the quarry every Monday morning and then we do different things every week,” said Carla.

“We all really enjoy it,” added Emily. “We go to the sports hall every Friday for sprinting and we also play a lot of netball and basketball.”

The school also receives local support, with the town’s Colmans Delicatessen sponsoring the Priorsford Running Club.

One of the most impressive victories was by St Ninian’s in the girls’ primary six event. Third going into the final leg, the Stirling school’s Melissa Turnbull produced a terrific run to claim the cup.

“I go to Central Athletic Club and also train for triathlon,” said the youngster after joining classmates Freya Melrose and Laura Hutchison at the top of the podium.

“We have a running club at school,” added Freya. “We run a mile every day.”

In the day’s closest race, St Kenneth’s Primary from East Kilbride – Zsaboles Kovmos, Lewis Herd and Rian MacLean – won the Primary seven award, just pipping Glasgow Academy and Seaview Primary. All three teams were separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Albyn School completed the victory parade, with Rhys Crawford, Theo Jones and Finn Bryce storming to a fine win ahead of Hutchesons’ Grammar and Milton of Leys Primary.

A special mention for Milton of Leys. Because of school holidays the entry was depleted this year, but the Inverness school made the effort to travel from the Highlands and were rewarded with a second place in the girls’ primary six and the the third in the boys’ race.