Nesta Carter in court in Usain Bolt Olympic relay medal case

Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter tries to hide his face from reporters on his arrival at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Picture: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter is at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against disqualification from the 2008 Olympics in a doping case that cost Usain Bolt a 4x100-metres relay gold medal.

Carter shielded his face from media on arriving at sport’s highest court yesterday for a closed-doors hearing expected to last all day. A verdict is expected within weeks.

The 32-year-old Carter is challenging his disqualification imposed by the International Olympic Committee for a positive test for a banned stimulant.

Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine last year in a reanalysis programme of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

The case spoiled Bolt’s perfect Olympic record of three gold medals – in the 100, 200 and 4x100 – at three consecutive games between 2008 and 2016.