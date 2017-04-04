Multi-talented Lily picked for Scotland triathlon squad

Kelvinside Academy’s Lily Evans Haggerty continues to shine in a variety of disciplines – and her talents have been rewarded with a glut of victories and a place in the Scottish triathlon squad.

Firstly, the Senior two pupil won the under-15 1,500m Indoor National title at the Emirates Arena, setting a new Scottish record of 4:36.90.

Then she won her age-group title at the Scottish Schools’ Cross Country Championships at Livingston.

As Scottish champion, she qualified for the GB Schools’ Championships at Port Talbot in Wales – and she was again victorious, becoming the first ever Scottish winner atunder-15 level.

Not satisfied with winning medals in athletics, Lily competed at the weekend’s Scottish National Age Group Swimming Championships in Aberdeen, and claimed a bronze medal in the 1,500m freestyle.

The third facet of triathlon is cycling, so her weekly training routine is, to say the least, impressive and challenging.

She swims with City of Glasgow every weekday (morning and evening on Mondays and Fridays), runs with Victoria Athletics Club twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) and also spends time on the bike.

“I started swimming when I was very young, and then my parents took me to the Victoria Club when I was ten and I really enjoyed it,“ said 13 -year-old Lily.

“I took up triathlon about two years ago and joined the Fusion Cycling Club. My older brother, Guy, is also in the Scottish triathlon squad.”

One of the rewards for winning the National cross country title, is selection to take part in the 5K London mini-marathon at the end of this month.

“The London Marathon is such a big event and it will be great to be part of it,” she said. “The atmosphere is always amazing.”

As to her future sporting prospects, she wants to keep her options open for as long as possible.

I don’t want to choose one sport until I really have to,” she said. “School is very supportive in everything I do.

“They are happy to give me time off, although it is really only around this time that I need it.”

As for her academic future, she is contemplating a career in dentistry. “I know it will be quite hard to get into and quite a lot of work” she added.

But hard work – and success – appear to come naturally to this talented, young Scot.