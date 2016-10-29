Laura Muir wins Scottish Athlete of the Year award

Laura Muir has been named Scotland’s Athlete of the Year at the sport’s annual awards in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old saw off Olympic medallist Eilidh Doyle and a host of other competitors from Rio 2016 to claim the honour for the second straight year after winning the Diamond Race and breaking Kelly Holmes long-standing UK 1500 metres record.

Muir will be one of the favourites to triumph when the British Athlete of the Year is unveiled in London on Friday.

Elsewhere, double Paralympic gold medallist Libby Clegg pipped fellow Rio champion Jo Butterfield to the Para Athlete honour, Muir’s mentor Andy Young was named Coach of the Year and Cameron Tindle the leading Young Athlete.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>