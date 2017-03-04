Laura Muir wins gold and sidesteps steward for lap of honour

Laura Muir contined her prosperous year by claiming gold in the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

It was her first major international championship medal.

The Scottish success story ran strong from start to finish as she broke a Championship record which has stood since 1985.

The 23-year-old from Milnathort went over the finish line comfortably at 4:02.39 breaking the 1500m indoor British record following a mature run, displaying an increasing confidence in her ability.

Muir ran with confidence and a clear plan, dropping back before taking the lead going into the last lap where she opened her legs, knocking 0.27 seconds off Kelly Holmes’ previous record.

She told the BBC: “I’m just so happy, it feels like a long time coming. Medals have slipped away before, I’m relieved to get this.”

An over zealous steward tried to deny Muir a lap of honour because another event was due to take place on the Belgrade track. But the Scot showed her a neat sidestep and ran off to take the acclaim of the British fans.

Studying to become a vet, Muir is now targeting the 3000m tomorrow evening ahead of the World Championships later this year.

Muir adds the 1500m indoor British record to the lesser run 1000m, which she broke last month at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham. It was Holmes’ record she broke there as well.