Laura Muir sets sights on Zola Budd’s British mile record

The mythology of Laura Muir can sometimes stretch beyond the realms of reality, no matter how fantastic her ascent has been over the past five years. The frequent thesis is that the future double European champion comes wholly from post-London 2012 generation when, by that Olympian landmark, she had already earned the first of what have become numerous British vests as a junior at the Euro Cross in Slovenia.

While many, Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill among them, forged their own legends five summers ago amid the five-ring circus that set up temporary camp in Stratford, the then-raw teen from Perthshire had already passed through its gates for the first time, finishing eighth at a British Universities and College Championships which served as a means to put the track and its ecosystem through its paces.

“I remember thinking it was my first-ever big competition at that level,” she recounts. “I was in a 3000m race which was mixed in among the BUCS timetable. I recall walking out from the seats and seeing the stadium for the first time. And thinking, ‘wow, this is where the Olympics are at’. It was a great experience and I got the time for the world juniors and went to that. That was great for me, racing-wise, to get the experience of going up against the best juniors. So London is where it all started for me.”

Now it is where the next chapter will be written, foremost at the forthcoming IAAF world championships but initially at today’s Muller Anniversary Games where anything approaching an eighth place in a mile race that has been set up to maximise her talents would represent a seismic shock.

The narrative, for months now, is that the part-time veterinary student would use this excursion for an assault on Zola Budd’s 32-year-old British record of 4:17.57 at the distance. Given the clutch of UK and European best claims over the past 12 months, another changing of the guard seemed inevitable. Yet four days ago, Muir journeyed to Lausanne in what was effectively a competitive fitness test, examining the strength of her recovery from a fractured bone in her foot.

Even without the omnipotent Caster Semenya, the Diamond League 800 metres was hardly a gentile reintroduction, given the presence of Olympic silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba, plus fellow Scot Lynsey Sharp. Yet by the close, she had obliterated her personal best by almost two seconds, joining a rarefied group of six who have ducked under two minutes for the distance while also achieving a sub-4 min 1500m, a sub-8:30 3000m and a sub-15 min 5000m. She is nothing if not versatile.

Which, at the very least, tees up a shot at Budd’s time or even Svetlana Masterkova’s world record of 4:12.56. “Certainly I ran a lot faster in Lausanne than I’d expected,” Muir concedes. “I’d have been happy with running around two minutes. 1:58 was beyond my expectations.

“If you’d asked me a few days ago, I might have been more reserved (about the record chase) but now I’m feeling a lot more confident. I’m sure I’ll have Hellen Obiri with me the whole way round so it’ll be tough. But everything is in my favour. If I break the record, all well. If not, it’s another run out and winning in front of a home crowd would be very special.”

As affable and unaffected as ever despite the employment of agents and demands for her presence, the $5000 bounty that would be hers for ousting Budd from the top of the charts would doubtless not turn her head. How much UK Athletics could do with her continued rise towards the A-List, especially with the worlds fast approaching and genuine contenders for British medals seemingly scarce.

Greg Rutherford has vowed to fight for the fitness to defend his title to the last but it seems increasingly forlorn. Cindy Ofili, the talented hurdler, is already a scratch. Only Mo Farah, who will face still-rising Scottish talent Andy Butchart this afternoon over 3000m, looks a home banker for gold but he will then take his leave.

The spartan crowds at last weekend’s domestic championships in Birmingham were signs of concern. But Muir is now supremely confident that, bar an unforeseen setback, she will be going for a 1500-5000m double in four weeks’ time. And that the public will appear in droves to will her on.

“Certainly my perception with the world championships is that they’ve done really well,” she said. “A lot of sessions are sold out. People are putting their pennies in a big pot and will be there supporting all the athletes. We’ve a lot of support in Britain which is great for the athletes and I think we’ll have a great send-off on Sunday.”