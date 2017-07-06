Laura Muir runs quickest 800 metres of her life

Laura Muir proved she’s back on track by running the quickest 800 metres of her life at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

The double European indoor champion, missing for the past month after breaking a bone in her foot, underlined her fitness with a time of 1:58.69 to finish fifth. Fellow Scot Lynsey Sharp was seventh in a season’s best of 1.58.80 with the race won by Francine Niyonsaba.

Eilidh Doyle took advantage of her last-minute invite to take third place in the 400m hurdles in 54.36 seconds – the second-fastest time of her career.

She claimed the scalps of Olympic gold medallist Dalilah Muhammad and world champion Zuzana Hejnova but was held off at the final hurdle by Ashley Spencer.