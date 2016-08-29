Laura Muir reflects on amazing record-breaking run

Laura Muir admitted she’d stunned herself after slicing two seconds off her British record to win the 1500 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Paris.

The 23-year-old, in her first outing since slumping to seventh in the Olympic final, ran astonishing final lap to demolish a field that included Rio gold and bronze medallists Faith Kipyegon and Jenny Simpson and record a time of 3:55.22 that was the 13th quickest in history and the fastest in the world of 2016.

“The race was amazing,” the Scot said. “I couldn’t believe the time, especially since I didn’t do one track session since Rio. I just went with the pacemaker and I knew I had to dig in and hold on during the third lap.”

Muir will overtake Kipyegon and lift the overall Diamond Race trophy if she pulls off a repeat victory in Zurich on Thursday in her final track outing of the summer.

Elsewhere in the French capital, Ruth Jebet of Bahrain broke the 3000m steeplechase world record with victory in 8:52.78 while Lorraine Ugen was second in the women’s long jump with a best of 6.80m.