Laura Muir pipped in Zurich but tops Diamond League standings

Laura Muir lost the battle but won the war last night as the Scot lifted the overall Diamond Race title despite coming second in the 1500 metres at the Weltklasse meeting in Zurich.

The 23-year-old bolted past Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon on the final bend but was pipped by American rival Shannon Rowbury’s lunge over the line. But with Kipyegon fading to seventh, Muir – whose time of 3:57.85 means she now has the three quickest runs in UK history – topped the Diamond League standings with 40 points, with the Kenyan marooned on 36.

“I never expected anything like this,” she said. “There is not really something I will need to improve for next year. I am the Diamond Race winner, this is big for me, because running in a Diamond League race is already something special for me.”

Lynsey Sharp was the last woman home after fading to 11th in the 800m as Rio gold medallist Caster Semenya took victory, while Eilidh Doyle, who can clinch her Diamond Race by winning in Brussels next Friday, came third in the 400m hurdles behind Shamier Little and Sara Petersen.

Muir is to take on Steph Twell and Eilish McColgan over a mile at next weekend’s Great North City Games in Newcastle.