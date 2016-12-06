Eilish McColgan wins appeal to secure Lottery funding

Olympic 5,000 metres finalist Eilish McColgan has won her appeal against her exclusion from Lottery funding for 2017.

She has been added to UK Athletics world-class performance programme after an earlier announcement that she was not on the list.

At that time, the 26-year-old Dundonian declared her intention to demand a review of the initial decision, arguing thaT she had met the published standard of coming inside the world’s top 16 following her 13th place finish at Rio 2016.

She also achieved the qualifying mark of 15 minutes and 25 seconds five times – and came sixth in the European Championship final on her debut campaign at the distance.

Now a review panel has determined that she should be added to the second-tier Podium Potential funding list.

McColgan said: “Obviously I’m really happy that my appeal was successful.

“Naturally I was disappointed when not included on the original World Class Performance Programme last month as I felt I did everything I could this year after injury and hit all the necessary criteria. It’s nice for that to have been recognised. I look forward to being a part of the WCPP and hope to continue improving in the 5000m.”

Meanwhile, Scots marathon runner Callum Hawkins has become the first British athlete to be selected for next summer’s World Championships in London. The 24-year-old, who finished an impressive ninth at the Rio Olympics in only his third marathon, has been confirmed by British Athletics as the first member of its team for August’s showpiece.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: “We are delighted to confirm Callum’s selection for London. He has only competed over 26.2 miles three times, but we can already see the talent he has, finishing eighth at the London Marathon in 2016 and following that up in Rio at the Olympics with a brilliant ninth place.”