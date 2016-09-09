Eilidh Doyle bids to land £20,000 Diamond League bonus

Eilidh Doyle can emulate fellow Scot Laura Muir and lift the Diamond Race prize if she is victorious when the track season comes to an end in Brussels tonight.

The Olympic relay bronze medallist, who came a disappointing eighth in her individual event in Rio, can land the consolation prize of a £20,000 bonus and clinch the overall series title for the first time if she finishes ahead of rival Cassandra Tate in the 400 metres hurdles at the Van Damme Memorial meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium.

With two Diamond League wins already this summer, Doyle has a six-point cushion over the American and will also come up trumps if Tate finishes fourth or lower in a race that also includes world champion Zuzana Hejnova and Olympic silver medallist Sara Slott Petersen. Elsewhere, Eilish McColgan and Steph Twell meet over 5000m.

The Van Damme meeting is celebrating its 40th year, and Olympic champion Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia will be looking to get the party going with a world record in the 5,000m.

The meet is named after Belgian middle distance runner Ivo Van Damme, who died at age 22 a few months after winning two silver medals at the 1976 Montreal Games.

Sebastian Coe set the first world record at the famed track in 1981 with a blistering run over the mile. Ayana will be looking to add one more.

The expected capacity crowd of 50,000 is set to give one of the loudest cheers when the Belgian women’s 4x100m relay team receives the 2008 Olympic gold medals after Russia was stripped of the title this year for doping.