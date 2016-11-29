Drug cheat hands Jessica Ennis-Hill another world gold

Jessica Ennis-Hill is set to be awarded her third world championship gold medal – after the woman who beat her to top spot in 2011 was stripped of her title due to a doping offence.

Ennis-Hill, who announced her retirement last month, finished runner-up to Tatyana Chernova in Daegu five years ago.

The Russian had her results in the two years immediately prior to her 2011 triumph annulled after a sample from the 2009 world championship was re-analysed and tested positive for a steroid.

Last year’s initial sanction stripped Chernova’s results up to 14 August, 2011, two weeks prior to beating Ennis-Hill in South Korea, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled she must now forfeit her gold medal.

A CAS statement read: “Results achieved by Tatyana Chernova between 15 August 2011 and 22 July 2013 are annulled and the athlete will forfeit any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money during this period.”

Ennis-Hill, the 2012 Olympic champion, claimed her other two heptathlon world golds at Berlin in 2009 and Beijing last year.

As a consequence of the ruling, German Jennifer Oeser is set to be promoted from her third place finish while Polish athlete Karolina Tyminska will now be given a bronze medal from the 2011 championships.

CAS’s ruling, which means Chernova loses her London 2012 bronze medal, with Lithuania’s Austra Skujyte upgraded from fourth, comes after an analysis of her biological passport back to 2009.

CAS confirmed Chernova would be “sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of three years and eight months, beginning on 5 February, 2016,” for a blood doping violation.

However, the statement added: “Ms Chernova’s period of suspension from 22 July, 2013, until 21 July, 2015, previously imposed by the Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA), is to be deducted from this sanction.”