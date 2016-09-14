Clegg wins second gold at Rio Paralympics

Edinburgh sprinter Libby Clegg, along with her guide runner, Chris Clarke, has added to her 100m title by winning the gold medal in the T11 200m at the Rio Paralympic Games.

It is the seventh medal won by Scots so far at this year’s Paralympics.

Performance Director at the sportscotland institute of sport, Mike Whittingham, said: “Congratulations to Libby on winning her second gold medal at the Rio Paralympics. It has been an astonishing performance from Libby at the Rio Games given that in recent months she has changed coach, guide runner and had to get used to running with a blindfold when she was reclassified.

“She continues to overcome challenges to perform fantastically well at the highest level, has won medals at three consecutive Paralympic Games, and has now secured her place in the history books as a double champion.”