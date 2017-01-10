Carnoustie’s Joel MacFarlane strikes gold in Ireland

Carnoustie High School’s Joel MacFarlane is a talented all-round athlete and he underlined his huge potential by striking gold at the Schools International Combined Event in Ireland.

Competing in the Over-16 boys, Joel won in the long jump, and his high rankings in the shot put, hurdles, 200m and 800m secured top spot.

In the U16 team event, Scotland was just pipped for gold. Joel, Calum Henderson (Stewart’s Melville College), Matt Chandler (Balfron High School) and Scott Connal (Lenzie Academy) accumulated 10,260 points. England, who amassed 10,264, as is so often the case, won all four team titles, but the Scots had some other impressive results.

Holly McArthur (Kilsyth Academy) claimed the individual bronze medal in the Over-16 girls, Lucy Davison (Mearns Castle High School) was fifth in the Under-16 girls and Angus Guy (Lomond School) was 11th in the Under 16 boys.

In the team section, Scotland was second in Under-16 girls, third in Over 16 girls and fourth in Under 16 boys.

For Joel, a member of the Arbroath and District Club, an exciting season lies ahead, and he will do well to improve on last year’s efforts at the Scottish Schools’ Championships. He won the 400m and 100m hurdles titles and took bronze in the long jump.