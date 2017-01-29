Alisha Rees does sprint double at Emirates Arena

Alisha Rees was a European Youth medallist last year but even at 17, she is a young woman in a hurry.

Victor in the 60 metres at the Scottish Indoor Championships in Glasgow yesterday, she promptly made it a double in the 200m, adding one more record to a growing collection.

The prospect from Aberdeenshire ran 24.18sec to leave her challengers behind in a new Scottish Under-20 best, a time that would put her in prime position to fulfil her season’s goal of a medal at July’s European Junior Championships in Grosseto.

Her potential was evident at the Emirates Arena as she erased a mark set 35 years ago by another Caledonian sprinting force.

“Lindsey MacDonald was such an iconic Scottish athlete so to break one of her records is pretty fantastic,” Rees said. “It’s definitely in my mind to qualify for the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ll only be 19 at the Games so I’m still quite young.

“But with the way things have been going this winter, hopefully I can lower my time and get there.”

Elsewhere, Heather Paton lowered the Scottish native record for the 60m hurdles to 8.37sec.

Allan Hamilton held off Cameron Tindle in the men’s 60m while Mhairi Hendry edged out another leading prospect, Jemma Reekie, in the 800m.

Meanwhile, Eilidh Doyle opened her indoor season with victory at the Indoor Track and Field Vienna meeting in the quickest 400m time by a European so far this year.

The Olympic bronze medallist burst almost a second clear of British prospect Laviai Nielsen in 51.86sec.

Guy Learmonth began his campaign in the Austrian capital by winning the 800m in a personal best of 1min 47.20.

It propelled the 24-year-old Borderer, whose Olympic hopes last year were wrecked by injury, into second place in the world rankings.