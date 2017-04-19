British & Irish Lions: Two Scots named in 2017 squad

Two Scots have been named in the Lions squad to tour New Zealand in the summer.

Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour have been included in Warren Gatland’s party for the three-Test series.

It’s a disappointingly low representation for the Scots but was not unexpected.

The crushing Calcutta Cup defeat by England is thought to have put paid to hopes of more Scots being called into the squad.

There are 16 Englishmen in the 41-man party, 12 Welshmen and 11 Irishmen.

Scotland beat both Ireland and Wales in this season’s Six Nations, finishing tied on points with Ireland and four points ahead of Wales.

Full-back Hogg was part of the Lions squad in Australia in 2013 but did not play in the Test team.

He will now vie with Welsh pair Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams and Ireland’s Jared Payne for the No 15 jersey.

For Hogg’s Glasgow team-mate Seymour, it is a first Lions call-up and reward for a fine Six Nations.

There is no Scottish forward in the Lions touring party for first time since 1908.

As expected, Sam Warburton has been named as captain, reprising the role he took in 2013.

There is no place for veteran Welsh centre Jamie Roberts despite wild speculation he would be called up.

Instead, England’s Jonathan Josepth is included. Joseph was outstanding against Scotland in the Six Nations, scoring a hat-trick in the 61-21 victory.

Dylan Hartley has been omitted from the squad, becoming the third successive England captain to miss out, following in the footsteps of Chris Robshaw and Steve Borthwick.

Other surprise call-ups include England wing Jack Nowell and Wales back row Ross Moriarty.

There may be more changes to the squad before the tour begins.

Gatland has 40 days until departure for New Zealand, with recent Lions history suggesting at least two injury or suspension-enforced changes likely before then.

The Lions kick off their 10-match trip against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on June 3, with the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, Maori All Blacks and Chiefs all on their agenda before the first Test three weeks later.

The Lions have won just one Test series in New Zealand, in 1971. Their last tour there came under Clive Woodward in 2005 when they were whitewashed 3-0.

2017 British and Irish Lions squad

Backs

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Elliot Daly (England)

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Owen Farrell (England)

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Jonathan Joseph (England)

Conor Murray (Ireland)

George North (Wales)

Jack Nowell (England)

Jared Payne (Ireland)

Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

Tommy Seymour (Scotland)

Ben Te’o (England)

Anthony Watson (England)

Rhys Webb (Wales)

Liam Williams (Wales)

Ben Youngs (England)

Forwards

Rory Best (Ireland)

Dan Cole (England)

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Jamie George (England)

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Maro Itoje (England)

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

George Kruis (England)

Courtney Lawes (England)

Joe Marler (England)

Jack McGrath (Ireland)

Ross Moriarty (Wales)

Sean O’Brien (Ireland)

Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)

Ken Owens (Wales)

Kyle Sinkler (Ireland)

C J Stander (Ireland)

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Mako Vunipola (England)

Billy Vunipola (England)

Sam Warburton (c) (Wales)