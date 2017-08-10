World War One biplane to star at Highland Military Tattoo

THE fourth Highland Military Tattoo - being hosted at the UK’s largest military Fort - will not only celebrate Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology but also the 75th birthday of the RAF Regiment.

An aerial display from a biplane shall help set the scene prior to the commencement of this year’s Tattoo at Fort George, to mark the celebration of the Royal Flying Corps, RAF and RAF Regiment activities.

The fighter aircraft of the First World War, one of the fastest aircraft involved in the action, was recognized for being both stable and relatively maneuverable and has since been referred to as the ‘Spitfire of WW1’.

READ MORE: Trademarking of Culloden and Bannockburn sparks new row

It’s presence at this year’s Tattoo shall mark the 100th anniversary of the plane’s appearance over the Western Front in June 1917.

An apt start to the 2017 event, the SE5A WW1 biplane will signal the call to be seated and the commencement of the evening’s celebrations.

The aircraft is owned by Neil Geddes and shall be based at an airfield near Dingwall for the duration of the Highland Tattoo, appearing at each of the four performances, including the Saturday matinee.

Tattoo director Seymour Monro said: “This year’s Tattoo promises to be a spectacular show including an aerial display by the WW1 Biplane.

“Additional features including an RAF Typhoon fly past, the military band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, massed pipe bands, highland dancing, inter Armed Forces’ competition, a clarsach and fiddle group, Gaelic singing and a fantastic firework display, shall make it different from previous Tattoos at Fort George and what promises to be a terrific event.”

This year’s #HighlandTattoo shall take place between the 8th-10th September at Fort George, near Inverness.

The 2017 Highland Military Tattoo is supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate.

Head of EventScotland Stuart Turner said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Highland Military Tattoo again this year, through our National Events Programme. Scotland is the perfect stage for cultural events, and the Tattoo is a wonderful celebration of Scotland’s military heritage and traditions.

READ MORE: Famous Scots from the past highlighted at Edinburgh Fringe

In the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, it is also fitting that the Tattoo will mark the 75th birthday of the RAF Regiment through the addition of this iconic First World War biplane, providing an amazing spectacle which will no doubt delight spectators.”

Tickets are available on Ticketline: www.ticketline.co.uk, via the website: www.highlandmilitarytattoo.co.uk, the Highlander’s Museum shop and from Eden Court Theatre in Inverness.