Walking Festival aims to boost tourism in Kinlochleven

A WALKING festival is to take place in a quiet ‘hidden village’ in the west Highlands.

Dates have been set for the Kinlochleven Walking Festival, featuring a host of walks aimed to suit all levels.

Kinlochleven Community Trust has organised the weekend event to run from 20-22 October.

The trust state: “If you fancy tackling the Devil’s Staircase, or prefer something more easy-going, we have plenty of choices for you.

“There’s something for everyone – guided walks, talks and events alongside outdoor activities and walking challenges.

“So, whether it’s a big outdoor challenge or a gentle amble, the Kinlochleven Walking Festival welcomes you. “

The trust - who describe Kinlochleven as a ‘hidden village’ in the region - add that people wishing to walk in the area need not wait for the festival.

They suggest walkers visit the Discover Glencoe and Walk Highlands websites to find out about a wide range of walks in Lochaber.

Rich Mountain Experiences also offer guided walks for all levels.

Kinlochleven Community Trust was formed in 2008 after a period of change following on from the closure of the famous Alcan aluminium smelter in the village in 1994.

A multi-agency body was formed with the aim of making use of land transferred from Alcan to the local community for regeneration projects.

This allowed the village to move away from a dependence on heavy industry to make the most of its location and create an outdoor tourism and small business centre.