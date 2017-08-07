Walking Festival aims to boost tourism in Kinlochleven

A WALKING festival is to take place in a quiet ‘hidden village’ in the west Highlands.
Dates have been set for the Kinlochleven Walking Festival, featuring a host of walks aimed to suit all levels.
Kinlochleven Community Trust has organised the weekend event to run from 20-22 October.
READ MORE: Photographer reveals how he captured stunning osprey pictures
The trust state: “If you fancy tackling the Devil’s Staircase, or prefer something more easy-going, we have plenty of choices for you.
“There’s something for everyone – guided walks, talks and events alongside outdoor activities and walking challenges.
“So, whether it’s a big outdoor challenge or a gentle amble, the Kinlochleven Walking Festival welcomes you. “
The trust - who describe Kinlochleven as a ‘hidden village’ in the region - add that people wishing to walk in the area need not wait for the festival.
They suggest walkers visit the Discover Glencoe and Walk Highlands websites to find out about a wide range of walks in Lochaber.
Rich Mountain Experiences also offer guided walks for all levels.
READ MORE: Prince Charles leads plans to safeguard Mey Highland Games
Kinlochleven Community Trust was formed in 2008 after a period of change following on from the closure of the famous Alcan aluminium smelter in the village in 1994.
A multi-agency body was formed with the aim of making use of land transferred from Alcan to the local community for regeneration projects.
This allowed the village to move away from a dependence on heavy industry to make the most of its location and create an outdoor tourism and small business centre.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.