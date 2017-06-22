Video: highlights of River Lossie cycle path

AN ONLINE film has been created to show the delights of the new River Lossie cycle path in Moray.

The YouTube video illustrates the many different aspects of the recently competed 7km path, which is part of the Sustrans National Cycle Network Route 1. Watch the film here

The path follows the river providing 7km of traffic free route suitable for all users, not just cyclists.

Moray Council’s Sustainable Transport officer, Pat Douglass, said: “As a council we have often produced maps and leaflets showing new routes, but they don’t always convey how enjoyable they are to use.

“With a growing social media audience and funding from the Scottish Government through their ‘Smarter Choices, Smarter Places’ behaviour change programme it was the ideal time to try a new approach.”

The video highlights how easy it is to travel not just across Elgin but also out to the countryside surrounding the town. With innovative drone footage and interviews with local users the film should encourage more people to come and try the route.

The path was created as one of the benefits of Moray Council’s recently completed Elgin Flood Alleviation scheme, and enables cyclists, walkers, and other users to travel from Lhanbryde to Elgin without using the road. The surface is suitable for wheelchair users and other groups that have mobility issues. As well as leisure uses, it has already getting used as a commuter route for cyclists who travel from the east of Elgin and work in the town.

The film was created by the Moray Economic Partnership’s media contractor, Muckle Media, and features local users who responded to requests via social media and volunteered to be a part of the filming.

