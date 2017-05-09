Video: Does this prove the Loch Ness monster is real?

After more than eight months without a sighting, the Loch Ness Monster appears to be back with a bang.

Rob Jones, 35, from North Wales, filmed this footage on Sunday, of a mysterious shape moving across the loch.

A screenshot from the video taken by Rob Jones that appears to show Nessie. Picture: Contributed

A large group of tourists watched and took pictures as the object moved close to a passing boat before disappearing.

Mr Jones said he remained sceptical: “I saw it quite far across the Loch near the castle, but by the time I stopped the van, It was very close and other people stopped to take photos too.

“Sadly I don’t believe in monsters, but would love to know what it was.”

Earlier this year Gary Campbell, keeper of the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, admitted that he was ‘worried’ by the lack of sightings, after eight months without a hit.

He said: “Last year was a record year with eight sightings but then she seems to have disappeared.”

While Nessie usually appears in the summer, it isn’t unheard of for her to be spotted during the winter months.

Despite the high number of Nessie sightings in 2016 - the best year since 2000 - the last recorded sighting of Scotland’s most famous resident was on August 21 last year.

