Trademarking of Culloden and Bannockburn sparks new row

THE National Trust for Scotland has become embroiled in a new row after being condemned for trademarking heritage sites Culloden and Bannockburn.

Last week, the NTS was forced into an admitting an over-reaction after warning a Deeside clothing manufacturer to stop using the name Glencoe for one of their jacket lines.

The organisation admitted a letter sent to Hilltresk had “too harsh a tone”, they but defended trademarking the names of their sites.

The trust has confirmed they now hold trademarks for the Battle of Bannockburn, Glenfinnan, Glencoe and Culloden, as well as jointly owning the trademark for St Kilda with Western Isles Council.

Inverness Lib-Dem councillor Trish Robertson, who represents Culloden, said the trademarking of historic sites was “absolutely ridiculous” and claimed it was a threat to local ­businesses.

She said: “Culloden is more than just a battlefield. It is a community with many businesses using the name.

“We have managed quite well without this for many years.” A Falkirk history group have also slammed the decision.

A spokesman for the NTS said that the trademark move was introduced after a row with Western Isles Council over the rights to St Kilda’s name.

He added: “Our charity’s motivation in securing these trademarks was one of protection, not commercialisation. The Trust exists to protect the special places in our care for the benefit of the nation and that includes from detrimental commercial exploitation.

“From the outset we were clear that established and new businesses trading locally to our registered properties would not be affected and we have kept that promise.

“Our only desire is to protect the properties in our care and stop them being exploited in ways which do not accord with our charitable purposes. Our actions were intended to shelter the communities close to our properties and their interests too.”