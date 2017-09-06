Tiree surfers’ beach hut set for demolition given reprieve

Scotland’s surfing community is riding on the crest of a wave after scoring a victory over council planners.

Argyll and Bute Council turned down retrospective planning permission for a beach hut on Tiree, saying that Ballevullin beach should remain undeveloped.

Now an Appeal Reporter has overturned the council’s ­decision and declared that the hut, which is used as a first aid post and changing room by surfers, can stay.

Scotland’s under 18 surfing champion, Ben Larg, 12, whose parents Marti and Iona Larg run their Blackwater Sports surfing business from the hut, is among those who use it to train in all weathers and had pleaded with planners to let it stay. Now the young sportsman, who is heading to Japan later this month to represent his country in the World Junior Surfing Championships, has seen his wish granted.

Appeal reporter Nick Smith said: “Whilst the beach hut can be seen, I do not find this to mean that it automatically has an adverse visual impact.”

He said that Scottish Natural Heritage had not raised any landscape concerns