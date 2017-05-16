Search

Three charged following disorder at Highland derby

Ross County defeated Inverness CT in the Highland derby last month at the Global Energy Stadium. Pic: SNS/Craig Foy

Three men have been charged after incidents of disorder at April’s Highland derby in Dingwall, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Seats were damaged during Ross County’s 4-0 defeat to rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, while smoke generators were chucked on to the pitch.

A 16-year-old, from Inverness, has been charged with causing damage to seats in the ground’s North Stand.

A 20-year-old, from Inverness, and a 22-year-old, from Aviemore, have been charged in relation to smoke generators being thrown on to the pitch.

Police said they would appear at Inverness Sheriff Court next month.

