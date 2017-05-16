Three charged following disorder at Highland derby

Three men have been charged after incidents of disorder at April’s Highland derby in Dingwall, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Seats were damaged during Ross County’s 4-0 defeat to rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Global Energy Stadium, while smoke generators were chucked on to the pitch.

A 16-year-old, from Inverness, has been charged with causing damage to seats in the ground’s North Stand.

A 20-year-old, from Inverness, and a 22-year-old, from Aviemore, have been charged in relation to smoke generators being thrown on to the pitch.

Police said they would appear at Inverness Sheriff Court next month.