The best treehouse holidays in Scotland

IF you’re thinking of branching off from the usual humdrum hotel experience then why not try one of these luxury stays that prove tree houses aren’t just for kids.

Brockloch Cabin, Dumfries and Galloway

This remarkable looking cabin situated in Dumfries and Galloway provides a romantic getaway with a difference.

Perched above a bluebell wood, it is equipped with all the essentials including a kitchenette, bathroom and log fire.

Best of all is the double bed perched beneath a skylight that allows you to observe the stars in one of Scotland’s renowned dark sky zones.

Cost: £150 per night.

Brockloch Treehouse

The Glenshee Treehouse, Perthshire

This octagonal cabin perched beneath towering pine trees stretches the definition of ‘treehouse’.

With a dining area, lounge area, ‘fully-equipped’ kitchen and an outdoor area complete with hot tub, it’s not exactly rickety.

READ MORE: Hebridean Way walking route offers new way to explore islands

Set on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park twenty minutes from Glenshee ski centre, this stay rewards visitors with stunning mountain views.

Cost: £187.50 per night.

Glenshee Treehouse

The Treehouse, Wick

Set in the historic grounds of Ackergill Tower in the very northern reaches of mainland Scotland, The Treehouse is nestled in the branches of an ancient sycamore tree and offers wonderful views of the surrounding woodland.

Kitted out with a kitchen, bathroom, lounge, outdoor area and unique circular bedroom, a stay at The Treehouse is the stay of a lifetime.

Cost: £195 per night.

The Treehouse, Wick

The Lodge, Loch Goil

The quite staggering accommodation at The Lodge comes complete with a treehouse that childhood dreams are made of.

The treehouse itself clings to the branches of an evergreen perched above Loch Goil in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

You’ll struggle to drag yourself away from the treehouse for the duration of your stay.

Cost: Contact The Lodge for a bespoke quote.

The Lodge, Loch Goil

Treehouse, Port Appin

Situated near the banks of Loch Linnhe, this cottage revolves around a gorgeous tree trunk.

Made up of two floors and complete with fully equipped kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, this cottage has Tardis-like dimensions.

READ MORE: 6 of the best Eco escapes in Scotland

The cosy accommodation is conveniently located between Glencoe and Oban, allowing for easy and unforgettable day trips.

Cost: £490 per night.

Treehouse, Port Appin

The Tree Howf Treehouse, Perthshire

Taken straight from Tarzan, The Tree Howf treehouse beautifully intertwines with the branches of an ancient ash tree.

Furnished with a kitchen, rustic king sized bed, hot shower, toilet, as well as a spacious viewing platform, you’d be hard pushed to find a luxury you wouldn’t find in your own home.

Guests can test their cooking skills on the unique wood burning stove, or on the outdoor barbecue and fire pit if the weather is on your side.

Cost: £155 per night.

The Tree Howf Treehouse

Fernie Castle treehouse, Fife

You can get away from the nine to five grind and pretend to be a king or queen at this fairytale themed treehouse.

Rising above the surrounding sycamores, this treehouse is set in the grounds of the wonderful Fernie Castle and comes complete with a bedroom, sizeable bathroom and kitchen.

Guests are greeted with a fridge full of champagne and chocolates which can be enjoyed from the treehouse’s balcony.

Cost: £445 per night.

Fernie Castle Treehouse