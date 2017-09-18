The best forest walks in Scotland to try this autumn

You’d be forgiven for feeling short-changed after a typically sunless Scottish summer, with autumn officially starting on 22 September.

For Scottish walkers this is good news though: midges have all but disappeared, tourists have made their annual retreat and the country’s forests are making their stunning transition from green to orange.

Wrap up warm and enjoy one of Scotland’s finest forest walks this Autumn.

Rothiemurchus Forest

This remnant of the ancient Caledonian forest is a haven for wildlife, with Capercailles, ospreys and wild cats all making their home among the towering Scots Pines.

A circuit from Colyumbridge to the Cairngorm Footbridge on the Am Beanaidh makes for an easy two-hour walk and a wonderful autumn day out in the heart of the Cairngorms.

Bruce’s Stone, Glen Trool

This treasure of a walk along Glen Trool goes through the UK’s largest wooded area, the Galloway Forest Park, and was once the site of a violent battle.

The climax of the walk is an unassuming monument, known as Bruce’s Stone, celebrating Robert the Bruce, who led an army of 300 men to victory over 1,500 heavy English cavalry in Glen Trool in 1307.

The Hermitage, Perthshire

Conveniently situated just off the A9, few places are as serene as The Hermitage on a cool October day.

The wooded walk along the River Braan takes in picturesque waterfalls and hauntingly beautiful abandoned buildings including Ossian’s Hall of Mirrors.

Loch Affric Circuit

Situated north of the Great Glen, Glen Affric is a remote as it is beautiful.

A circuit of its loch takes you through the country’s most stunning - and some of its most ancient - woodland, overlooked by several Munros and Corbetts.

Glen Feshie

A stroll to the top of Glen Feshie takes walkers past stunning Scottish Pine trees - while these will stay green throughout the year, they contrast beautifully with the yellowing vegetation that surrounds.

Nestled in the Western Cairngorms, this wild glen has a palpable character to it.

Corrie Fee

Those who have climbed Angus’ two Munros, Mayar and Driesh, will already be familiar with Corrie Fee, a staggering basin of jagged rock.

Reaching it involves a walk through the wooded Glen Doll estate, the trees of which act as a screen to Corrie Fee which only become visible once through the woodland, making for a grand reveal.

Loch Drunkie

The magnificently named Loch Drunkie is situated in the heart of The Great Trossachs Forest.

A stride along Drunkie’s banks makes for a pleasant walk all-year-round, however in autumn the area takes on a new level of beauty as the woodland fades from green to yellow, to orange.

Pressmennan Wood

Situated on the outskirts of East Lothian’s Dunbar, the fantastical wood carvings that line the paths in Pressmennan Wood make this walk ideal for those with younger children.

Minuscule doors carved into the side of trees are said to be inhabited by ‘Glingbobs’ and ‘Tooflits’.

Falls of Bruar

A leisurely hike upstream alongside Bruar Water rewards walkers with a glimpse at the picture perfect Falls of Bruar.

Views are ever improving - particularly during the months of September and October - as you ascend the path which sidelines the delightful gorge.

Best of all, you can reward yourself with a pleasant lunch at the House of Bruar once your walk is complete.

