Surfer found alive after spending more than 30 hours at sea

A surfer has been found clinging to his board 13 miles off the Argyll coast more than a day after he vanished.

Matthew Bryce, 22, from Glasgow, had been missing since he was last seen at around 9am on Sunday in the St Catherines area of Argyll.

It is believed he was heading to Westport Beach near Campbeltown.

Coastguard staff said Mr Bryce was hypothermic when he was found.

He was taken to Belfast hospital to be checked over.

Belfast Coastguard coordinated the search for the surfer.

Dawn Petrie, at Belfast Coastguard Operations Centre, said: “Hope was fading of finding the surfer safe and well after such a long period in the water and with nightfall approaching we were gravely concerned but at 7.30pm tonight, the crew on the Coastguard rescue helicopter were delighted when they located the man still with his surf board and 13 miles off the coast.

“He was kitted out with all the right clothing including a thick neoprene suit and this must have helped him to survive for so long at sea.

“He is hypothermic but conscious and has been flown to hospital in Belfast.”

Chief Inspector Paul Robertson said: “The response to our appeal to find Matthew has been outstanding.

“It has been a real team effort and I would like to thank everyone who offered their assistance.”

