Storm Aileen: Heavy rain warning in place during rush hour

Commuters are being warned to brace for rush hour chaos and thousands have been left without power as Storm Aileen batters the UK.

The first named storm of the year hit the country overnight and will continue through the morning, bringing gusts of up to 75mph.

Heavy rain warnings are in force across large swathes of Scotland as Storm Aileen moves out towards the North Sea.

Met Office yellow warnings were issued for the Highlands, north-east Scotland and the Borders.

In north-east Scotland, police urged motorists to give themselves plenty of time for their journey and to be wary of standing water and localised flash flooding overnight.

The A98 Fochabers to Buckie road, Mosstodloch to Kingston road and near Garmouth golf club were the areas affected.

There were also reports of flooding in Jedburgh in the Borders.

Motorists are also facing road closures up and down the country due to fallen trees.

There is also likely to be disruption on the trains during the morning rush hour.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Heavy rain and very strong winds have been forecast to affect parts of England, Wales and Scotland.

“Railway lines in areas affected by the worst weather may suffer disruption caused by falling trees and large branches, power cuts and debris being blown onto the track.”

Meanwhile, power companies are reporting power cuts overnight, affecting huge swathes of the country.