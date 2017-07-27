SSPCA boss witnesses success of Inverness rehoming centre

THE new Scottish SPCA chief executive has seen the great work being done in rehoming animals in the Highlands - including a lurcher who has been in care for almost a year.

Kirsteen Campbell visited the centre in Inverness where 63 animals are currently looking for new homes.

Lurcher Duke is one of 277 animals already rehomed this year.

Centre manager Elaine Floyd said, “It’s been fantastic showing Kirsteen around our centre and introducing her to our team.

“At the moment we have 63 animals in our care that have all sorts of different needs.

“While Kirsteen was here she got to meet the lovely Duke, a lurcher, who after 288 days in our care is now getting ready to go to his forever home.

“Duke is just one of 277 animals that we’ve rehomed in 2017. Our team are so passionate about what they do and it was a pleasure to show our new chief executive first-hand the work that goes on behind the scenes.”

Kirsteen joins Scotland’s animal welfare charity at a time when calls to their animal helpline have risen to an all-time high of almost a quarter of a million calls a year.

Their inspectorate have attended more than 85,000 incidents in a year, and more than 20,000 animals have been cared for in their national wildlife rescue centre and animal rescue and rehoming centres across Scotland.

Kirsteen Campbell said: “I was delighted to be able to go out and meet some of the team today - their enthusiasm, passion and commitment to the Society and the animals in their care is inspiring.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the rest of our centres and meeting the more of the team. There remains a growing demand for the vital services of the Scottish SPCA, and I’m delighted to be part of such an invaluable organisation.”