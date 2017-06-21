Skye’s iconic Fairy Pools named top picnic spot in Scotland

THE famous Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye has been declared the best picnic location in Scotland.

National Picnic Week declared the world-famous site as its Scottish winner.

Fairy Pools. Picture: Charlie Davidson/Supplied

They said it was chosen for its “outstanding natural beauty” and historical significance.

The popular tourist spot sees thousands of visitors, including swimmers, attracted to its series of waterfalls and pools in Glenbrittle.

READ MORE: Skye’s Fairy Pools seeks £500k to improve visitor attractions

Visitor numbers at the popular toursit attraction has grown to over 108,000 in 2016, with every sign that that will increase this year.

A £500,000 campaign was launched earlier this to upgrade visitor facilities, including expanding the car park.

The overall UK winner was the Jubilee Gardens in Beer, Devon, chosen for the stunning view of the beach and village from atop an idyllic hillside.

Adam Cox, founder of National Picnic Week, said: “It was a difficult choice to choose the winners and runners up throughout the UK as we are always inundated with nominations.

“The winners were chosen due a to variables including their scenic locations, cultural significance and either popularity or reputation as being a ‘hidden gem’.

“National Picnic Week was created to inspire families, friends and couples to celebrate our outdoor locations by taking a picnic. The best days out are a combination of good people, good food and good weather.

READ MORE: 10 of the most beautiful natural places in Scotland

“Luckily we’ve been having fantastic weather so far this National Picnic Week so if you haven’t already had a picnic this year, get out there while the weather is still good.”

The Fairy Pools were recently named as the best place in Britain for wild swimming by the travel guide Wanderlust.

The guidebook says: “The spellbinding aqua colours make you want to believe these waters are those of the Seychelles, but at 6°C they are far from it.”