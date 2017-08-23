Skye’s Fairy Pools wins £100k to improve visitor attraction

Have your say

A CAMPAIGN launched to upgrade visitor facilities at the famous Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye has won a £100,000 boost.

Visitor numbers at the popular toursit attraction has grown to over 108,000 in 2016, with every sign that that will increase this year.

But the car parking facilities is struggling to cope with the growing influx of tourist.

However, campaigners seeking to improve car parking at the attraction has won £100,000 funding from Highland Council.

It will go towards improvement to boost the existing 30-space car park to accommodate a planned 137 cars and approximately 20 mini-buses and camper vans.

Highland Council hopes its funding to a local community hall association will attract support from other organisations.

The money is aimed to improve not only car parking but roads and toilet facilities near the pools.