Six jobs in some of the remotest parts of Scotland

Sick of city life and fancy giving up the rat race to enjoy a quieter pace of life? Then one of these remote jobs may be the answer.

Kitchen Assistant, Scalloway Primary School, Shetland

Located on the North Atlantic coast of the Mainland of Shetland, Scalloway Primary School is looking for a kitchen assistant to prepare food and beverages, serve meals and undertake general kitchen duties. The role is part time (22.5 hours per week), permanent and includes 6.04 weeks paid holidays, meaning there will be time to explore the island and the towns nearby Scalloway.

Primary Teacher, Whalsay School, Shetland

Experienced teachers looking for a quieter, island life, should check out the Primary Teacher role at Whalsay School. Located in Symbister, Whalsay on the Shetland Isles, the school is comprised of nursery, primary and secondary education up to S4 for children from the whole of the island. The structure of the school is two nursery classes, five composite primary classes and S1-4 secondary classes for 165 pupils.

The position is full time, 35 hours per week, and includes a Distant Islands Allowance and 8 weeks holiday.

Fish Farmer, Uist

Be part of a small team responsible for breeding and rearing fish, monitoring water conditions and harvesting stock with this Fish Farmer role. Based in Uist, candidates should have experience in a similar role and be prepared to work on boats and in adverse weather conditions.

The job is on a temporary basis for now, and accommodation is available.

Live-in cleaner/waitress/waiter, Beauly Highlands

Join a small team that look after a castle and letting cottages in Beauly in the Highlands. Duties include running the dining room, helping with the upkeep of the castle and hosting different events for the family who own the castle, and come to stay on a regular basis.

The contract is permanent ands would suit someone with previous experience in a similar role. Due to the nature of the job and location, a full driving licence would be an advantage.

Senior Finance Officer Orkney Ferries, Orkney

Based in Kirkwall Harbour, this role requries someone with previous experience and relevant qualifications (or part-qualified) from one of the Consultive Committee of Accountancy member bodies.

The duties will include the preparation of company annual revenue budgets and reconciliation with Council budgets with the OIC Finance Team. Preparing financial statements up to trial balance stage and liaising with the Company’s appointed Auditor in the production of final statutory accounts. Preparation of monthly Operational and Income and Expenditure reports to Senior Management and the Board. To overview all aspects of Purchase and Sales Ledgers and Payroll.

If you’re interested be quick as the deadline is Sunday.

Front of house staff, Portree, Skye

Experience life on Skye with this temporary Front of House role. The job is based in the outskirts of Portree and includes free accommodation on site. The role includes duties such as interacting with customers, serving of food and drink and checking in guests into the hotel. Therefore, previous experience in a fast-paced hospitality environment is necessary.

This would be a great opportunity for for anyone who has previously worked as a receptionist in a similar environment.

• READ MORE: Remote island school with 2 pupils on lookout for new headteacher