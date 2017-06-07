Six baby stoats found on Highland road next to dead mother

AN animal welfare charity is caring for a family of young stoats after being discovered in North Kessock, Inverness.

Named after the characters from the hit American TV comedy Friends - Ross, Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe - the adorable stoats are now being rehabilitated at the Scottish SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross.

Some of the save stoats. Picture: Colin Seddon/SSPCA

They were found next the the body of their mother on 28 May.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: “They are all feeding themselves and we’re going to move them to a large outdoor enclosure soon. We’ll release them back into the wild as a group when they are fully independent.

“They look very cute and cuddly now, but when they’re fully grown they will be a predator to other wildlife such as rabbits, mice and voles.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.