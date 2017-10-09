Shetland hotel voted as Scotland’s best by The Good Hotel Guide

Burrastow House in Shetland has been voted as the country’s best hotel by The Good Hotel Guide 2018.

Situated on the remote west side of the island, the house is situated in a picturesque setting, sitting on the edge of a bay.

The property dates back to the 18th century, built in 1759 as a seat for the Henry family. Originally constructed as a two storey ‘Haa’, since the early 20th century it has passed through different ownership with the house developed and renovated.

Since 2004 it has been owned by Pierre Dupont who has endeavoured to pay respect to the original characteristics of the property.

“A peat fire burns at Pierre Dupont’s laid-back small hotel on the remote west side of Shetland – just right for the library of books to read in front of it,” says the Guide.