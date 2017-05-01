Search launched for missing surfer

Fears are growing for the safety of a missing surfer who has failed to make contact with his family.

Officers have appealed to the public for any sightings of 22-year-old Matthew Bryce from Glasgow.

Mr Bryce was last seen on Sunday at about 9am in the St Catherines area of Argyll.

He is thought to have been travelling to West Port beach near Campbeltown to go surfing but has since failed to make contact with family or friends.

He was driving a white-coloured Vauxhall Corsa and had a distinctive orange-coloured surf board.

Mr Bryce is described as 5ft 9ins, slim, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He wore a green-brown, mid-length jacket, a t-shirt, jeans and brown coloured boots.

Chief Inspector Paul Robertson at Dunoon Police Office said: “We are obviously becoming increasingly concerned for Matthew’s well-being and we would urge any members of the public who can assist with our inquiries to establish his whereabouts to contact us urgently.”