Search and rescue launched for fisherman off coast of Scotland

A large search and rescue operation has been launched to find a missing fisherman off the west coast of Scotland.

HCoastguard were alerted to a fishing vessel with its engine running on rocks south of Applecross just after 2.30pm on Monday.

After emergency services arrived at scene, it was discovered the fishing vessel had no one on board.

Applecross Coastguard Rescue Team, Kyle and Portree Lifeboats and the Stornoway-based HM Coastguard helicopter all responded to the search and rescue call.

A number of nearby fishing vessels have also joined the operation after a Mayday relay broadcast was made by the coastguard.