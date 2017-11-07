Scotland's most remote village hall in running for live music honour

A tiny hall in the UK’s most remote village is in contention to be named one of Scotland’s best live music venues.
Knoydart Community Hall, which is only accessible by boat or an 18-mile hike from the nearest road, has been shortlisted for one the biggest honours at next month's Scots Trad Music Awards in Paisley.
The social hub of the 70-strong community in the village of Inverie has become a growing magnet for musicians over the last few years and is renowned for its late-night shindigs.
Blue Rose Code, Talisk, Dallahan, The Bevvy Sisters, Danny Thompson, Sharon King, Mystery Juice, Breabach and The Poozies are among the acts to stage recent gigs there.
The venue, which is about to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a major renovation and extension, hosted a live streaming event to show last year's ceremony in Dundee.
Now it could follow in the footsteps of previous best venue winners like the Old Fruitmarket and National Piping Centre in Glasgow, Perth Concert Hall, Hootenanny in Inverness and the Skipinnish Ceilidh House in Oban.
Also nominated for best venue this year are Glassel Hall in Aberdeenshire, Stirling’s Tolbooth arts centre and An Lanntair, in Stornoway.
David Newton, project manager at the Knoydart Community Hall,said: "Small communities can be socially isolated, but the music events we put on at the hall can help bring conviviality and culture to the heart of the community."
Committee member Jackie Robertson added: "Our hall is the heart of our community. It creaks and leaks, but it's where the magic happens."
Other nominees for awards include singer-songwriter Karine Polwart, whose acclaimed stage show Wind Resistance, which was premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival, is in the running for event of the year. It will be up against a tribute concert honouring Angus Grant, the former frontman of the band Shooglenifty, who died last year, the Edinburgh International Harp Festival, and Oban and Killin's annual music festivals.
Elephant Sessions, Imar, Tide Lines and Skipinnish will battle it out for the coveted title of live band of the year, while the best folk band contenders are Fara, Josie Duncan and Pablo Fluente,
Blue Rose Code, Claire Hastings, Siobhan Miller, Iona Fyfe and Hannah Rarity will battle it out for the Scots singer of the year honour.
Awards founder Simon Thoumire said: A massive congratulations to all of our shortlisted nominees – we can’t wait to welcome them to Paisley for the ceremony.
"We want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has voted – with such a wealth of amazing Trad talent in Scotland, we’re sure it wasn’t an easy task.
"Hands Up for Trad are dedicated to showcasing the level of talent in this country, and the awards are a real highlight in the calendar each year."
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
Album of the Year
Afterlight by Ímar
All We Have Is Now by Elephant Sessions
An Dà Là - The Two Days by Mànran
An Dàn - Gaelic Songs for a Modern World by Mary Ann Kennedy
Bere by Saltfishforty
Fiddle + Guitar by Ross Couper + Tom Oakes
Mac Ile by The Islay Sessioners
Room with a View by Old Blind Dogs
Ryan Young by Ryan Young
Strata by Siobhan Miller
Community Project of the Year
EPL events (Angus)
SCaT (Aberdeen)
Fun Fiddle (Edinburgh)
Tiree Songbook
Composer of the Year
Adam Sutherland
Ailie Robertson
Lauren MacColl
Angus MacPhail
Aidan O’Rourke
Live Act of the Year
Elephant Sessions
Ímar
Tide Lines
Skipinnish
Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year
Hannah Rarity
Iona Fyfe
Siobhan Miller
Claire Hastings
Blue Rose Code
Up and Coming Artist Award
Gnoss
Hò-rò
Heron Valley
Inyal
Brighde Chaimbeul
Music Tutor of the Year
Emma Tomlinson
Keith Dickson
Dave Martin
James Alexander
Pippa Reid-Foster
Gaelic Singer of the Year
Mary Ann Kennedy
Alasdair Whyte
Calum Alex MacMillan
Robert Robertson
Folk Band of the Year
Fara
Josie Duncan and Pablo Lafuente
Routes Quartet
Talisk
Dance Band of the Year
Duncan Black Band
James Coutts Scottish Dance Band
John Carmichael Ceilidh Band
David Halcrow Band
Scottish Pipe Band of the Year
Inveraray & District Pipe Band
Royal Mail Burgh of Annan Pipe Band
Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band
Dollar Academy Pipe Band
Club of the Year
Edinburgh Folk Club
Arc Sessions (Fochabers)
Clydesdale Accordion Club (Lanark)
Campsie Accordion & Fiddle Club
Instrumentalist of the Year
Jennifer Wrigley
Roisin Ann Hughes
Paul Anderson
Gary Innes
Maeve Gilchrist
Event of the Year
Killin Music Festival
International Harp Festival (Edinburgh)
Oban Live
A Night For Angus (Shooglenifty at Celtic Connections)
Wind Resistance (Karine Polwart)
Trad Music in the Media
BBC Radio nan Gaidheal A' Mire ri Mòir
BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards
TradTV
Seirm (Bees Nees Media)
Venue of the Year
An Lanntair (Stornoway)
Tolbooth (Stirling)
Knoydart Community Hall
Glassel Hall (Aberdeenshire)