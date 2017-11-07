Scotland's most remote village hall in running for live music honour

A tiny hall in the UK’s most remote village is in contention to be named one of Scotland’s best live music venues.

Knoydart Community Hall, which is only accessible by boat or an 18-mile hike from the nearest road, has been shortlisted for one the biggest honours at next month's Scots Trad Music Awards in Paisley.

The social hub of the 70-strong community in the village of Inverie has become a growing magnet for musicians over the last few years and is renowned for its late-night shindigs.

Blue Rose Code, Talisk, Dallahan, The Bevvy Sisters, Danny Thompson, Sharon King, Mystery Juice, Breabach and The Poozies are among the acts to stage recent gigs there.

The venue, which is about to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a major renovation and extension, hosted a live streaming event to show last year's ceremony in Dundee.

Now it could follow in the footsteps of previous best venue winners like the Old Fruitmarket and National Piping Centre in Glasgow, Perth Concert Hall, Hootenanny in Inverness and the Skipinnish Ceilidh House in Oban.

Also nominated for best venue this year are Glassel Hall in Aberdeenshire, Stirling’s Tolbooth arts centre and An Lanntair, in Stornoway.

David Newton, project manager at the Knoydart Community Hall,said: "Small communities can be socially isolated, but the music events we put on at the hall can help bring conviviality and culture to the heart of the community."

Committee member Jackie Robertson added: "Our hall is the heart of our community. It creaks and leaks, but it's where the magic happens."

Other nominees for awards include singer-songwriter Karine Polwart, whose acclaimed stage show Wind Resistance, which was premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival, is in the running for event of the year. It will be up against a tribute concert honouring Angus Grant, the former frontman of the band Shooglenifty, who died last year, the Edinburgh International Harp Festival, and Oban and Killin's annual music festivals.

Elephant Sessions, Imar, Tide Lines and Skipinnish will battle it out for the coveted title of live band of the year, while the best folk band contenders are Fara, Josie Duncan and Pablo Fluente,

Blue Rose Code, Claire Hastings, Siobhan Miller, Iona Fyfe and Hannah Rarity will battle it out for the Scots singer of the year honour.

Awards founder Simon Thoumire said: A massive congratulations to all of our shortlisted nominees – we can’t wait to welcome them to Paisley for the ceremony.

"We want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has voted – with such a wealth of amazing Trad talent in Scotland, we’re sure it wasn’t an easy task.

"Hands Up for Trad are dedicated to showcasing the level of talent in this country, and the awards are a real highlight in the calendar each year."

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Album of the Year

Afterlight by Ímar

All We Have Is Now by Elephant Sessions

An Dà Là - The Two Days by Mànran

An Dàn - Gaelic Songs for a Modern World by Mary Ann Kennedy

Bere by Saltfishforty

Fiddle + Guitar by Ross Couper + Tom Oakes

Mac Ile by The Islay Sessioners

Room with a View by Old Blind Dogs

Ryan Young by Ryan Young

Strata by Siobhan Miller

Community Project of the Year

EPL events (Angus)

SCaT (Aberdeen)

Fun Fiddle (Edinburgh)

Tiree Songbook

Composer of the Year

Adam Sutherland

Ailie Robertson

Lauren MacColl

Angus MacPhail

Aidan O’Rourke

Live Act of the Year

Elephant Sessions

Ímar

Tide Lines

Skipinnish

Citty Finlayson Scots Singer of the Year

Hannah Rarity

Iona Fyfe

Siobhan Miller

Claire Hastings

Blue Rose Code

Up and Coming Artist Award

Gnoss

Hò-rò

Heron Valley

Inyal

Brighde Chaimbeul

Music Tutor of the Year

Emma Tomlinson

Keith Dickson

Dave Martin

James Alexander

Pippa Reid-Foster

Gaelic Singer of the Year

Mary Ann Kennedy

Alasdair Whyte

Calum Alex MacMillan

Robert Robertson

Folk Band of the Year

Fara

Josie Duncan and Pablo Lafuente

Routes Quartet

Talisk

Dance Band of the Year

Duncan Black Band

James Coutts Scottish Dance Band

John Carmichael Ceilidh Band

David Halcrow Band

Scottish Pipe Band of the Year

Inveraray & District Pipe Band

Royal Mail Burgh of Annan Pipe Band

Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band

Dollar Academy Pipe Band

Club of the Year

Edinburgh Folk Club

Arc Sessions (Fochabers)

Clydesdale Accordion Club (Lanark)

Campsie Accordion & Fiddle Club

Instrumentalist of the Year

Jennifer Wrigley

Roisin Ann Hughes

Paul Anderson

Gary Innes

Maeve Gilchrist

Event of the Year

Killin Music Festival

International Harp Festival (Edinburgh)

Oban Live

A Night For Angus (Shooglenifty at Celtic Connections)

Wind Resistance (Karine Polwart)

Trad Music in the Media

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal A' Mire ri Mòir

BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards

TradTV

Seirm (Bees Nees Media)

Venue of the Year

An Lanntair (Stornoway)

Tolbooth (Stirling)

Knoydart Community Hall

Glassel Hall (Aberdeenshire)