Schoolbench unveiled at Moray school in memory of pupil

Classmates at a Moray primary school have unveiled a playground bench in memory of seven-year-old Kieran McQuillan who was tragically killed in a road accident.

The bench has been installed at New Elgin Primary School in Elgin where Kieran McQuillan was a P2 pupil.

The bench bears a plaque which reads: “Sit, laugh, smile and remember our friend Kieran 2.4.10–7.4.17.”

It is identical to a bench in the school playground on which Kieran would often sit before the start of classes.

Kieran died in an accident involving a van while he out was out playing near his home.

The school’s parent council decided to go ahead with a disco only days later and to donate the proceeds to a memorial to Kieran.

The balance of the cost of the bench – with flower planters on either side - was met from school funds.

Kieran’s mother, Mary Johnston, attended yesterday’s ceremony in which all of Kieran’s P2 classmates took part and during which head teacher Ellie Pirie explained to them how the memorial bench came about.

A rowan tree which will flower each year around the time of Kieran’s birthday has also been planted in the playground in his memory.