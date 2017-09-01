Pregnant mum’s surprise ‘sneak peak’ of unborn child on heat cam

A pregnant mum of two was given a surprise on a family visit to Landmark Forest Adventure Park as she got a “sneaky peak” of her new son or daughter.

Fiona Petrie was visiting the activity centre in the Cairngorms when her child showed up on the heat camera in the Bamboozeleum attraction.

The mum shared the moment with Landmark. She said: “my two boys (ages 5 & 3) had a great time visiting Landmark last week and we even got a sneaky peek at their new baby brother or sister, thanks to the head cam in the Bamboozeleum!”

The theme park posted the moment on their Facebook site, with more than 2,400 people liking the moment and proving popular with mums-to-be.