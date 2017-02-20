Police name man who died after being hit by car in Caithness

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car has been named by police.

Timothy Humphreys, 34, was knocked down on Friday at about 11.40pm on the A836 near the Seaview Hotel in John o’Groats, Caithness.

Mr Humphreys, who lived in the village, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

The road was closed until 7.45am on Saturday morning to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone walking on or near the road between the A99 junction and Newton in the hour leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.