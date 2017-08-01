Police name divers killed off Barra

Two divers who died while off Barra on Sunday have been named.

Iain Ruairidh Macdougall of Castlebay and Ryan McGuckin, who was from Falkirk and living in London died on Saturday, July 29.

Ryan McGuckin. Picture; Police Scotland

Both men were 39-years-old.

The two men were diving near Castlebay where they got into difficulty. The alarm was raised by a member of the public and a subsequent search and rescue operation involved the Barra coastguard team and lifeboat, as well as a coastguard helicopter.

Inspector Jane Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both Mr Macdougall and Mr McGuckin at this very difficult time, as well as with the tight-knit community on Barra which has been deeply affected by this tragedy.

“I would once again like to take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted the emergency services on Saturday.

“Our enquiries are continuing but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal as is standard in these cases.”