Permission granted for first ever mosque on Western Isles

A proposal to build a mosque in Stornoway was given the green light earlier today in what will be the first development of its kind in the Western Isles.

A partially derelict former home on James Street in Stornoway will be transformed into an Islamic centre for prayer and worship.

Stornoway has a long-established Muslim community which has campaigned for a number of years to have a mosque built. It is thought that the recent arrival of six Syrian families on the Isle of Lewis helped to convince the councillors that the mosque should be built.

Permission for change of use was sought in June by Mr Mansha Mohammed Shahid, a local Stornoway resident.

Unanimous backing was given to the plans by councillors, though concerns were raised about parking on James Street and at the proposed mosque itself.

The proposal was given the go-ahead on the first day of Eid ul Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Muslim calendar.

The building in which the new mosque will be situated was originally a house, but was latterly used as storage space for an electrical firm.

There is a total of 26 Syrian refugees currently registered as living in the Western Isles.